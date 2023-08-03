Tamboli Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.29 crore, down 18.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.29 crore in June 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 23.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.28% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 down 23.16% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in June 2022.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 141.25 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.