    Tamboli Capital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.29 crore, down 18.56% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamboli Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.29 crore in June 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 23.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 27.28% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 down 23.16% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

    Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.99 in June 2022.

    Tamboli Capital shares closed at 141.25 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.

    Tamboli Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.2914.9823.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.2914.9823.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.334.576.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.85-1.532.09
    Power & Fuel--1.92--
    Employees Cost3.332.862.91
    Depreciation1.081.141.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.794.257.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.601.783.58
    Other Income0.400.030.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.001.804.29
    Interest0.050.280.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.951.524.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.951.524.07
    Tax0.800.541.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.150.982.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.150.982.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.150.982.96
    Equity Share Capital9.929.929.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.170.982.99
    Diluted EPS2.170.982.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.170.982.99
    Diluted EPS2.170.982.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

