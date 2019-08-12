Tamboli Capital Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.78 crore in June 2019 down 2.93% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2019 down 66.84% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2019 down 54.88% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2018.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2018.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 55.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)