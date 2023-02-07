Tamboli Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, up 12.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in December 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2022 up 63.8% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 34.32% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.