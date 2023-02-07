English
    Tamboli Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, up 12.58% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamboli Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in December 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2022 up 63.8% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 34.32% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

    Tamboli Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.8421.5720.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.8421.5720.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.706.907.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.27--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.64-0.97-0.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.053.142.62
    Depreciation1.141.051.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.386.866.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.934.313.36
    Other Income1.280.420.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.204.733.44
    Interest0.360.190.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.844.543.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.844.543.16
    Tax1.281.480.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.563.052.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.563.052.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.563.052.17
    Equity Share Capital9.929.929.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.593.082.19
    Diluted EPS3.593.082.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.593.082.19
    Diluted EPS3.593.082.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited