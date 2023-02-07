Tamboli Capital Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, up 12.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in December 2022 up 12.58% from Rs. 20.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2022 up 63.8% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 34.32% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

Tamboli Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.19 in December 2021.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 101.60 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.48% returns over the last 6 months and 21.17% over the last 12 months.