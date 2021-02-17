Tamboli Capital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.20 crore, up 50.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.20 crore in December 2020 up 50.46% from Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2020 up 98.37% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2020 up 80.3% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2019.

Tamboli Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.47 in December 2019.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 52.05 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.93% returns over the last 6 months and -5.62% over the last 12 months.