Tamboli Capital Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore, down 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.49 crore in December 2018 down 3.53% from Rs. 12.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 80.46% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2018 down 60% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2017.

Tamboli Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.50 in December 2017.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 80.85 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and -27.55% over the last 12 months.