Talwalkars Heal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore, down 0.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore in March 2019 down 0.74% from Rs. 75.12 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.71 crore in March 2019 up 5.08% from Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.29 crore in March 2019 down 9.16% from Rs. 54.26 crore in March 2018.

Talwalkars Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 8.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.50 in March 2018.

Talwalkars Heal shares closed at 117.80 on May 29, 2019 (NSE)