Talwalkars Heal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.42 crore, up 35.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.42 crore in December 2018 up 35.3% from Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2018 up 14.11% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in December 2018 up 11.3% from Rs. 19.20 crore in December 2017.

Talwalkars Heal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Talwalkars Heal shares closed at 111.05 on February 14, 2019 (NSE)