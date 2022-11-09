Talbros Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.15 crore, up 32.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.15 crore in September 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 88.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in September 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in September 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2021.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 15.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in September 2021.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 561.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.41% returns over the last 6 months and 155.00% over the last 12 months.