Talbros Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.15 crore, up 32.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 117.15 crore in September 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 88.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in September 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in September 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2021.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 15.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in September 2021.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 561.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.41% returns over the last 6 months and 155.00% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 117.15 112.27 88.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 117.15 112.27 88.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.24 55.71 44.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 -0.37 -1.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.39 6.08 5.22
Depreciation 2.30 2.20 2.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.08 36.29 29.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.76 12.36 9.26
Other Income 0.88 0.83 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.64 13.19 9.47
Interest 2.22 2.23 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.43 10.96 7.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.43 10.96 7.75
Tax 2.68 2.68 1.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.75 8.29 6.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.75 8.29 6.18
Equity Share Capital 5.08 5.08 5.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.27 16.32 12.18
Diluted EPS 15.27 16.32 12.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.27 16.32 12.18
Diluted EPS 15.27 16.32 12.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:16 pm
