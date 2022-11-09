English
    Talbros Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.15 crore, up 32.59% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.15 crore in September 2022 up 32.59% from Rs. 88.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in September 2022 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.94 crore in September 2022 up 28.02% from Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2021.

    Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 15.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.18 in September 2021.

    Talbros Eng shares closed at 561.50 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.41% returns over the last 6 months and 155.00% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.15112.2788.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.15112.2788.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.2455.7144.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.63-0.37-1.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.396.085.22
    Depreciation2.302.202.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0836.2929.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7612.369.26
    Other Income0.880.830.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6413.199.47
    Interest2.222.231.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4310.967.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.4310.967.75
    Tax2.682.681.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.758.296.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.758.296.18
    Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2716.3212.18
    Diluted EPS15.2716.3212.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.2716.3212.18
    Diluted EPS15.2716.3212.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
