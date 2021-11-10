Talbros Eng Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 88.36 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.36 crore in September 2021 up 42.14% from Rs. 62.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2021 up 93.52% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in September 2021 up 49.42% from Rs. 7.81 crore in September 2020.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.29 in September 2020.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 265.65 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.74% returns over the last 6 months and 167.39% over the last 12 months.