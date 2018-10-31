Talbros Eng Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 68.57 crore, up 40.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 68.57 crore in September 2018 up 40.74% from Rs. 48.72 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2018 down 1.81% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.35 crore in September 2018 up 10.63% from Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2017.

Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2017.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 170.85 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -50.06% returns over the last 6 months and -45.39% over the last 12 months.