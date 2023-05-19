English
    Talbros Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore, down 1.81% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore in March 2023 down 1.81% from Rs. 108.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 down 26.86% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2023 down 19.93% from Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2022.

    Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.75 in March 2022.

    Talbros Eng shares closed at 568.95 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.03% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.24108.51108.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.24108.51108.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.7458.9752.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-1.680.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.486.957.73
    Depreciation2.402.302.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6830.8333.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9811.1311.90
    Other Income0.070.790.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0511.9312.17
    Interest2.632.243.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.429.689.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.429.689.09
    Tax1.732.492.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.697.206.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.697.206.41
    Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2814.1812.75
    Diluted EPS9.2814.1812.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2814.1812.75
    Diluted EPS9.2814.1812.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:36 pm