Talbros Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore, down 1.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore in March 2023 down 1.81% from Rs. 108.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in March 2023 down 26.86% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2023 down 19.93% from Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2022.

Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.75 in March 2022.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 568.95 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 68.03% over the last 12 months.