 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Talbros Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.20 crore, up 27.34% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.20 crore in March 2022 up 27.34% from Rs. 84.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.22% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2022 up 51.16% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 12.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2021.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 347.35 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)

Talbros Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.20 87.21 84.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.20 87.21 84.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.32 44.83 42.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.50 -5.49 -2.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.73 6.06 6.24
Depreciation 2.13 2.15 2.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.60 30.27 29.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.90 9.39 7.12
Other Income 0.26 0.46 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.17 9.85 7.43
Interest 3.08 2.05 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.09 7.80 6.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.09 7.80 6.18
Tax 2.68 1.54 1.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.41 6.25 4.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.41 6.25 4.74
Equity Share Capital 5.08 5.08 5.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.75 12.32 9.50
Diluted EPS 12.75 12.32 9.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.75 12.32 9.50
Diluted EPS 12.75 12.32 9.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Talbros Eng #Talbros Engineering
first published: May 24, 2022 04:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.