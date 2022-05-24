Talbros Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.20 crore, up 27.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.20 crore in March 2022 up 27.34% from Rs. 84.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2022 up 35.22% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2022 up 51.16% from Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 12.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2021.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 347.35 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)