Talbros Eng Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.97 crore, up 84.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.97 crore in March 2021 up 84.65% from Rs. 46.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021 up 2028.55% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2021 up 115% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 9.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2020.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 230.25 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 105.03% returns over the last 6 months and 151.64% over the last 12 months.