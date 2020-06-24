Talbros Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, down 36.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in March 2020 down 36.13% from Rs. 72.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 38.2% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020 down 28.69% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019.

Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2019.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 90.10 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -14.19% over the last 12 months.