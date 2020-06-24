App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Talbros Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore, down 36.13% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.02 crore in March 2020 down 36.13% from Rs. 72.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 38.2% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2020 down 28.69% from Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2019.

Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2019.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 90.10 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.77% returns over the last 6 months and -14.19% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations46.0254.3072.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations46.0254.3072.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.1823.6633.43
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.883.933.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.434.776.04
Depreciation1.962.001.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.6816.6023.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.903.343.93
Other Income0.540.190.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.443.534.43
Interest1.851.781.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.591.752.47
Exceptional Items-----0.77
P/L Before Tax0.591.751.70
Tax0.370.431.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.221.320.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.221.320.36
Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.092.610.93
Diluted EPS0.092.610.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.092.610.93
Diluted EPS0.092.610.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:50 am

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Talbros Eng #Talbros Engineering

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

