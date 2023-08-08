Talbros Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore in June 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 112.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2023 down 45.09% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2023 down 30.73% from Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2022.

Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.32 in June 2022.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 628.50 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.05% returns over the last 6 months and 73.36% over the last 12 months.