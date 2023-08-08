English
    Talbros Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore in June 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 112.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2023 down 45.09% from Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in June 2023 down 30.73% from Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2022.

    Talbros Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.32 in June 2022.

    Talbros Eng shares closed at 628.50 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.05% returns over the last 6 months and 73.36% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.62106.24112.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.62106.24112.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.0053.7455.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.06-0.05-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.219.486.08
    Depreciation2.552.402.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0331.6836.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.898.9812.36
    Other Income0.230.070.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.119.0513.19
    Interest1.972.632.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.156.4210.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.156.4210.96
    Tax1.601.732.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.554.698.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.554.698.29
    Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.969.2816.32
    Diluted EPS8.969.2816.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.969.2816.32
    Diluted EPS8.969.2816.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 8, 2023

