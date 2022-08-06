 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Talbros Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.27 crore, up 66.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.27 crore in June 2022 up 66.63% from Rs. 67.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2022 up 86.77% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 16.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.40 in June 2021.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 371.30 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 34.77% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.27 108.20 67.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.27 108.20 67.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.71 52.32 36.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.37 0.50 -4.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.08 7.73 4.82
Depreciation 2.20 2.13 2.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.29 33.60 22.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.36 11.90 6.03
Other Income 0.83 0.26 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.19 12.17 6.19
Interest 2.23 3.08 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.96 9.09 4.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.96 9.09 4.59
Tax 2.68 2.68 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.29 6.41 3.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.29 6.41 3.25
Equity Share Capital 5.08 5.08 5.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.32 12.75 6.40
Diluted EPS 16.32 12.75 6.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.32 12.75 6.40
Diluted EPS 16.32 12.75 6.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
