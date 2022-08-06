Talbros Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.27 crore, up 66.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.27 crore in June 2022 up 66.63% from Rs. 67.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.29 crore in June 2022 up 155.03% from Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2022 up 86.77% from Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2021.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 16.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.40 in June 2021.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 371.30 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 34.77% over the last 12 months.