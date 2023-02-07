Talbros Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.51 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 108.51 crore in December 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 87.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2022 up 15.08% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.
Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in December 2021.
|Talbros Eng shares closed at 575.30 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.03% returns over the last 6 months and 48.23% over the last 12 months.
|Talbros Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108.51
|117.15
|87.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108.51
|117.15
|87.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.97
|63.24
|44.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.68
|-0.63
|-5.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.95
|6.39
|6.06
|Depreciation
|2.30
|2.30
|2.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.83
|34.08
|30.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.13
|11.76
|9.39
|Other Income
|0.79
|0.88
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.93
|12.64
|9.85
|Interest
|2.24
|2.22
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.68
|10.43
|7.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.68
|10.43
|7.80
|Tax
|2.49
|2.68
|1.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.20
|7.75
|6.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.20
|7.75
|6.25
|Equity Share Capital
|5.08
|5.08
|5.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.18
|15.27
|12.32
|Diluted EPS
|14.18
|15.27
|12.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.18
|15.27
|12.32
|Diluted EPS
|14.18
|15.27
|12.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited