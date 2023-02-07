 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Talbros Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.51 crore, up 24.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 108.51 crore in December 2022 up 24.42% from Rs. 87.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2022 up 15.08% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021.
Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 14.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in December 2021. Talbros Eng shares closed at 575.30 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.03% returns over the last 6 months and 48.23% over the last 12 months.
Talbros Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations108.51117.1587.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.51117.1587.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.9763.2444.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.68-0.63-5.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.956.396.06
Depreciation2.302.302.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.8334.0830.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1311.769.39
Other Income0.790.880.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9312.649.85
Interest2.242.222.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.6810.437.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.6810.437.80
Tax2.492.681.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.207.756.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.207.756.25
Equity Share Capital5.085.085.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.1815.2712.32
Diluted EPS14.1815.2712.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.1815.2712.32
Diluted EPS14.1815.2712.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Talbros Eng #Talbros Engineering
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:00 pm