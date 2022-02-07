Talbros Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.21 crore, up 14.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.21 crore in December 2021 up 14.93% from Rs. 75.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2021 up 70.8% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.00 crore in December 2021 up 32.6% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2020.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 12.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.21 in December 2020.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 374.95 on February 04, 2022 (BSE)