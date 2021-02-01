Talbros Eng Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.88 crore in December 2020 up 39.74% from Rs. 54.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020 up 176.74% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2020 up 63.65% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2019.

Talbros Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 7.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2019.

Talbros Eng shares closed at 160.50 on January 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 120.62% returns over the last 6 months and 43.24% over the last 12 months.