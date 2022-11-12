 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Talbros Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.73 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 160.73 crore in September 2022 up 11.63% from Rs. 143.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.14 crore in September 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.23 in September 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 485.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 65.26% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Automotive Components
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 160.73 152.97 143.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 160.73 152.97 143.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.45 85.06 78.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.57 1.79 0.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.58 -5.52 -4.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.07 17.86 16.09
Depreciation 6.05 5.55 5.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.53 34.73 34.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.65 13.50 12.82
Other Income 1.44 1.71 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.09 15.20 14.53
Interest 2.65 2.28 2.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.44 12.93 11.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.44 12.93 11.58
Tax 3.41 3.24 2.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.03 9.69 8.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.03 9.69 8.93
Equity Share Capital 12.35 12.35 12.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.12 7.85 7.23
Diluted EPS 8.12 7.85 7.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.12 7.85 7.23
Diluted EPS 8.12 7.85 7.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:10 pm
