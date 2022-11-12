Talbros Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.73 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.73 crore in September 2022 up 11.63% from Rs. 143.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.14 crore in September 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.23 in September 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 485.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 65.26% over the last 12 months.