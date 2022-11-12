English
    Talbros Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.73 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.73 crore in September 2022 up 11.63% from Rs. 143.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in September 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.14 crore in September 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2021.

    Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.23 in September 2021.

    Talbros Auto shares closed at 485.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 65.26% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Automotive Components
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.73152.97143.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.73152.97143.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.4585.0678.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.571.790.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.58-5.52-4.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0717.8616.09
    Depreciation6.055.555.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5334.7334.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6513.5012.82
    Other Income1.441.711.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0915.2014.53
    Interest2.652.282.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4412.9311.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.4412.9311.58
    Tax3.413.242.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.039.698.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.039.698.93
    Equity Share Capital12.3512.3512.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.127.857.23
    Diluted EPS8.127.857.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.127.857.23
    Diluted EPS8.127.857.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
