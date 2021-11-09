Talbros Auto Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 143.99 crore, up 33.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.99 crore in September 2021 up 33.01% from Rs. 108.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2021 up 24.57% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.40 crore in September 2021 up 19.72% from Rs. 17.04 crore in September 2020.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.81 in September 2020.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 279.20 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.03% returns over the last 6 months and 125.89% over the last 12 months.