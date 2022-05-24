 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Talbros Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.05 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.05 crore in March 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 157.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2022 down 59.53% from Rs. 24.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 24.65 crore in March 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.07 in March 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 433.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.50% returns over the last 6 months and 86.92% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Automotive Components
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.05 148.36 157.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.05 148.36 157.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.12 80.98 77.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.57 1.04 0.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.11 -1.84 3.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.93 16.86 16.77
Depreciation 5.76 5.46 6.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.56 32.60 36.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.21 13.26 15.40
Other Income 1.86 2.13 2.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.07 15.39 18.16
Interest 2.79 2.80 3.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.29 12.60 15.11
Exceptional Items -- -- 18.12
P/L Before Tax 14.29 12.60 33.23
Tax 4.26 3.10 8.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.03 9.50 24.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.03 9.50 24.78
Equity Share Capital 12.35 12.35 12.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.12 7.70 20.07
Diluted EPS 8.12 7.70 20.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.12 7.70 20.07
Diluted EPS 8.12 7.70 20.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Talbros Auto #Talbros Automotive Components
first published: May 24, 2022 11:27 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.