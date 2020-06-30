Talbros Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore in March 2020 down 13.74% from Rs. 106.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 103.11% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2020 down 29.56% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2019.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 100.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.24% over the last 12 months.