Talbros Auto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore in March 2020 down 13.74% from Rs. 106.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 103.11% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2020 down 29.56% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2019.
Talbros Auto shares closed at 100.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.24% over the last 12 months.
|Talbros Automotive Components
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.64
|95.43
|106.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.64
|95.43
|106.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.53
|51.42
|55.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.68
|0.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-2.67
|2.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.37
|13.86
|13.90
|Depreciation
|5.08
|4.65
|4.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.56
|22.42
|23.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.94
|5.08
|5.76
|Other Income
|2.01
|1.97
|3.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.95
|7.04
|9.60
|Interest
|3.73
|4.22
|3.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.22
|2.83
|5.79
|Exceptional Items
|-2.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|2.83
|5.79
|Tax
|-0.76
|0.66
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|2.17
|5.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|2.17
|5.00
|Equity Share Capital
|12.35
|12.35
|12.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|1.76
|4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|1.76
|4.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|1.76
|4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|1.76
|4.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am