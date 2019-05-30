Talbros Auto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore, down 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.24 crore in March 2019 down 3.57% from Rs. 110.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2019 down 24.32% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2019 down 8.89% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2018.

Talbros Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.35 in March 2018.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 190.75 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.03% returns over the last 6 months and -38.18% over the last 12 months.