 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Talbros Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.97 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.97 crore in June 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 136.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.69 crore in June 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 19.08 crore in June 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.96 in June 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 547.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.90% returns over the last 6 months and 71.59% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Automotive Components
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.97 148.05 136.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.97 148.05 136.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.06 79.12 74.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.79 1.57 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.52 -3.11 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.86 15.93 16.23
Depreciation 5.55 5.76 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.73 33.56 29.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.50 15.21 11.32
Other Income 1.71 1.86 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.20 17.07 13.29
Interest 2.28 2.79 3.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.93 14.29 10.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.93 14.29 10.06
Tax 3.24 4.26 1.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.69 10.03 8.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.69 10.03 8.59
Equity Share Capital 12.35 12.35 12.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 8.12 6.96
Diluted EPS 7.85 8.12 6.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.85 8.12 6.96
Diluted EPS 7.85 8.12 6.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Talbros Auto #Talbros Automotive Components
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.