    Talbros Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 148.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2021.

    Talbros Automotive Components
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.53160.73148.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.53160.73148.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.4189.4580.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.120.571.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.10-3.58-1.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2318.0716.86
    Depreciation6.286.055.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2335.5332.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3614.6513.26
    Other Income1.131.442.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4916.0915.39
    Interest3.272.652.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2213.4412.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2213.4412.60
    Tax3.533.413.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.6910.039.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.6910.039.50
    Equity Share Capital12.3512.3512.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.668.127.70
    Diluted EPS8.668.127.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.668.127.70
    Diluted EPS8.668.127.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited