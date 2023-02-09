Talbros Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 148.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.53% from Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in December 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 496.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.33% returns over the last 6 months and -7.24% over the last 12 months.