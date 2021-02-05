Talbros Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.52 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.52 crore in December 2020 up 35.72% from Rs. 95.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020 up 261.41% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2020 up 80.75% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2019.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2019.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 187.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.25% returns over the last 6 months and 44.40% over the last 12 months.