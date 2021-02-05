MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Talbros Auto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.52 crore, up 35.72% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.52 crore in December 2020 up 35.72% from Rs. 95.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020 up 261.41% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2020 up 80.75% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2019.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2019.

Close

Talbros Auto shares closed at 187.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.25% returns over the last 6 months and 44.40% over the last 12 months.

Talbros Automotive Components
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations129.52108.2695.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations129.52108.2695.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.1255.0151.42
Purchase of Traded Goods0.760.650.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.821.77-2.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.0512.6113.86
Depreciation5.975.974.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.8323.1422.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.629.115.08
Other Income2.541.961.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1611.077.04
Interest3.333.364.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.837.702.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.837.702.83
Tax3.990.540.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.857.172.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.857.172.17
Equity Share Capital12.3512.3512.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.365.811.76
Diluted EPS6.365.811.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.365.811.76
Diluted EPS6.365.811.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Talbros Auto #Talbros Automotive Components
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.