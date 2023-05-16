English
    Talbros Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.95 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 174.95 crore in March 2023 up 18.17% from Rs. 148.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2023 up 33.94% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in March 2023 up 17.56% from Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2022.

    Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 13.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.21 in March 2022.

    Talbros Auto shares closed at 503.45 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Automotive Components
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations174.95158.53148.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations174.95158.53148.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.2586.4179.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.481.121.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.17-1.10-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5317.2315.93
    Depreciation5.856.285.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5932.2333.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0716.3615.21
    Other Income1.921.131.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9917.4917.07
    Interest3.163.272.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.8314.2214.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.8314.2214.29
    Tax4.543.534.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.2910.6910.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.2910.6910.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.593.052.58
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.8813.7412.61
    Equity Share Capital12.3512.3512.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6811.1310.21
    Diluted EPS13.6811.1310.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6811.1310.21
    Diluted EPS13.6811.1310.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

