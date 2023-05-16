Talbros Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 174.95 crore, up 18.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.95 crore in March 2023 up 18.17% from Rs. 148.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2023 up 33.94% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in March 2023 up 17.56% from Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2022.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 13.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.21 in March 2022.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 503.45 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.