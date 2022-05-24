Talbros Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.05 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.05 crore in March 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 157.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 down 54.05% from Rs. 27.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 24.65 crore in March 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.22 in March 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 433.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.50% returns over the last 6 months and 86.92% over the last 12 months.