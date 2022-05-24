English
    Talbros Auto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.05 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.05 crore in March 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 157.63 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2022 down 54.05% from Rs. 27.43 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.83 crore in March 2022 down 7.38% from Rs. 24.65 crore in March 2021.

    Talbros Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.22 in March 2021.

    Talbros Auto shares closed at 433.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.50% returns over the last 6 months and 86.92% over the last 12 months.

    Talbros Automotive Components
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.05148.36157.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.05148.36157.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.1280.9877.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.571.040.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.11-1.843.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9316.8616.77
    Depreciation5.765.466.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.5632.6036.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2113.2615.40
    Other Income1.862.132.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0715.3918.16
    Interest2.792.803.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2912.6015.11
    Exceptional Items----18.12
    P/L Before Tax14.2912.6033.23
    Tax4.263.108.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.039.5024.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.039.5024.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.581.702.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.6111.2027.43
    Equity Share Capital12.3512.3512.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.219.0722.22
    Diluted EPS10.219.0722.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.219.0722.22
    Diluted EPS10.219.0722.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 24, 2022 10:57 am
