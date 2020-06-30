Talbros Auto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore, down 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore in March 2020 down 13.74% from Rs. 106.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 down 95.5% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2020 down 32.29% from Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2019.

Talbros Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.95 in March 2019.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 100.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and -34.24% over the last 12 months.