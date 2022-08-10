Talbros Auto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.97 crore, up 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.97 crore in June 2022 up 11.78% from Rs. 136.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022 up 19.5% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.75 crore in June 2022 up 8.75% from Rs. 19.08 crore in June 2021.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.07 in June 2021.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 547.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.90% returns over the last 6 months and 71.59% over the last 12 months.