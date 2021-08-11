Talbros Auto Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 136.85 crore, up 180.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.85 crore in June 2021 up 180.48% from Rs. 48.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021 up 212.45% from Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.08 crore in June 2021 up 954.14% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2020.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.17 in June 2020.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 299.30 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.02% returns over the last 6 months and 185.73% over the last 12 months.