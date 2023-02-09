Talbros Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 148.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.68% from Rs. 11.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2021.