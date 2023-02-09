 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Talbros Auto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Talbros Automotive Components are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.53 crore in December 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 148.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.68% from Rs. 11.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.77 crore in December 2022 up 14% from Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2021.

Talbros Automotive Components
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.53 160.73 148.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.53 160.73 148.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.41 89.45 80.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.12 0.57 1.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.10 -3.58 -1.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.23 18.07 16.86
Depreciation 6.28 6.05 5.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.23 35.53 32.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.36 14.65 13.26
Other Income 1.13 1.44 2.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.49 16.09 15.39
Interest 3.27 2.65 2.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.22 13.44 12.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.22 13.44 12.60
Tax 3.53 3.41 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.69 10.03 9.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.69 10.03 9.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.05 3.03 1.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.74 13.05 11.20
Equity Share Capital 12.35 12.35 12.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.13 10.57 9.07
Diluted EPS 11.13 10.57 9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.13 10.57 9.07
Diluted EPS 11.13 10.57 9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
