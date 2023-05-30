Take Solutions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore, up 55.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.79 crore in March 2023 up 55.85% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2023 up 100.86% from Rs. 480.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2023 up 1479.73% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Take Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.52 in March 2022.

Take Solutions shares closed at 17.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -24.18% over the last 12 months.