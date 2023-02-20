Take Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 115.09% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 507.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.