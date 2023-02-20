 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Take Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 115.09% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 507.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Take Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.08 16.78 9.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.08 16.78 9.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.68 1.12
Depreciation 0.28 0.28 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.78 0.54 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.30 13.06 11.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 2.23 -3.75
Other Income -0.10 -0.13 3.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 2.10 -0.42
Interest 0.04 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 2.05 -0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.21 2.05 -0.49
Tax 0.14 0.39 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 1.66 -0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 1.66 -0.50
Equity Share Capital 14.79 14.79 14.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited