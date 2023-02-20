Take Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 56.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 56.45% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 115.09% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 507.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Take Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Take Solutions shares closed at 19.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.10% returns over the last 6 months and -46.44% over the last 12 months.