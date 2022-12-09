Take Solutions Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore, down 77.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore in September 2022 down 77.26% from Rs. 197.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 186.73% from Rs. 26.22 crore in September 2021.
Take Solutions shares closed at 26.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.
|
|Take Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.88
|57.91
|197.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.88
|57.91
|197.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.18
|--
|51.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.22
|25.91
|94.82
|Depreciation
|4.96
|5.83
|25.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.24
|34.98
|26.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.73
|-8.80
|-1.87
|Other Income
|4.02
|4.64
|2.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.70
|-4.17
|0.44
|Interest
|1.33
|1.87
|7.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.03
|-6.04
|-7.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.03
|-6.04
|-7.21
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.51
|1.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.01
|-5.53
|-8.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|20.82
|-20.82
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.19
|-26.35
|-8.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.19
|-26.35
|-8.83
|Equity Share Capital
|14.62
|14.62
|14.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-1.79
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-1.79
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-1.79
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-1.79
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited