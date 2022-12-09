 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Take Solutions Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore, down 77.26% Y-o-Y

Dec 09, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore in September 2022 down 77.26% from Rs. 197.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 186.73% from Rs. 26.22 crore in September 2021.

Take Solutions shares closed at 26.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.

Take Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.88 57.91 197.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.88 57.91 197.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.18 -- 51.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.22 25.91 94.82
Depreciation 4.96 5.83 25.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.24 34.98 26.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.73 -8.80 -1.87
Other Income 4.02 4.64 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.70 -4.17 0.44
Interest 1.33 1.87 7.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.03 -6.04 -7.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.03 -6.04 -7.21
Tax -0.03 -0.51 1.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.01 -5.53 -8.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 20.82 -20.82 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.19 -26.35 -8.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.19 -26.35 -8.83
Equity Share Capital 14.62 14.62 14.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -1.79 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.55 -1.79 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -1.79 -0.61
Diluted EPS -0.55 -1.79 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Dec 9, 2022