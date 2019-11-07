Take Solutions Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 608.38 crore, up 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.38 crore in September 2019 up 17.93% from Rs. 515.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.02 crore in September 2019 down 16.96% from Rs. 60.24 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.50 crore in September 2019 down 5.11% from Rs. 118.56 crore in September 2018.

Take Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.42 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2018.

Take Solutions shares closed at 112.35 on November 06, 2019 (NSE)