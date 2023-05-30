Take Solutions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.54 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.54 crore in March 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.96 crore in March 2023 up 92.32% from Rs. 728.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 134.39% from Rs. 26.69 crore in March 2022.
Take Solutions shares closed at 17.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -24.18% over the last 12 months.
|Take Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.54
|53.60
|41.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.54
|53.60
|41.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|21.30
|20.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.87
|6.02
|21.81
|Depreciation
|4.30
|4.81
|6.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.67
|29.08
|28.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.70
|-7.61
|-36.04
|Other Income
|-1.82
|1.36
|3.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.88
|-6.24
|-32.97
|Interest
|3.92
|1.29
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.96
|-7.53
|-34.84
|Exceptional Items
|-7.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.18
|-7.53
|-34.84
|Tax
|-0.10
|2.32
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.08
|-9.85
|-35.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-49.89
|--
|-693.37
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.96
|-9.85
|-728.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-55.96
|-9.85
|-728.35
|Equity Share Capital
|14.62
|14.62
|14.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|-0.70
|-49.81
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|-0.70
|-49.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|-0.70
|-49.81
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|-0.70
|-49.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited