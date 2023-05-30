Take Solutions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.54 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.54 crore in March 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.96 crore in March 2023 up 92.32% from Rs. 728.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 134.39% from Rs. 26.69 crore in March 2022.

Take Solutions shares closed at 17.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -24.18% over the last 12 months.