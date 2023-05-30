English
    Take Solutions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.54 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.54 crore in March 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 41.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.96 crore in March 2023 up 92.32% from Rs. 728.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2023 up 134.39% from Rs. 26.69 crore in March 2022.

    Take Solutions shares closed at 17.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -24.18% over the last 12 months.

    Take Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.5453.6041.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.5453.6041.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--21.3020.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.876.0221.81
    Depreciation4.304.816.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6729.0828.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.70-7.61-36.04
    Other Income-1.821.363.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.88-6.24-32.97
    Interest3.921.291.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.96-7.53-34.84
    Exceptional Items-7.14----
    P/L Before Tax-6.18-7.53-34.84
    Tax-0.102.320.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.08-9.85-35.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-49.89---693.37
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-55.96-9.85-728.40
    Minority Interest----0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-55.96-9.85-728.35
    Equity Share Capital14.6214.6214.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.83-0.70-49.81
    Diluted EPS-3.83-0.70-49.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.83-0.70-49.81
    Diluted EPS-3.83-0.70-49.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

