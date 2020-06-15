Take Solutions Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.67 crore, down 30.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 370.67 crore in March 2020 down 30.58% from Rs. 533.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 157.93 crore in March 2020 down 666.48% from Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 139.35 crore in March 2020 down 267.87% from Rs. 83.01 crore in March 2019.
Take Solutions shares closed at 59.85 on June 12, 2020 (NSE)
|Take Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|370.67
|651.11
|533.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|370.67
|651.11
|533.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|183.17
|198.35
|155.71
|Depreciation
|40.35
|41.07
|39.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|342.48
|344.43
|297.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-195.33
|67.26
|41.35
|Other Income
|15.63
|3.44
|1.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-179.70
|70.69
|43.30
|Interest
|10.27
|10.76
|8.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-189.96
|59.93
|34.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-189.96
|59.93
|34.56
|Tax
|-30.81
|8.79
|7.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-159.15
|51.14
|27.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-159.15
|51.14
|27.06
|Minority Interest
|1.22
|-0.71
|0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-157.93
|50.44
|27.88
|Equity Share Capital
|14.61
|14.62
|14.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.81
|3.45
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-10.79
|3.45
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.81
|3.45
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-10.79
|3.45
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:20 am