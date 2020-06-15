Take Solutions Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.67 crore, down 30.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.67 crore in March 2020 down 30.58% from Rs. 533.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 157.93 crore in March 2020 down 666.48% from Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 139.35 crore in March 2020 down 267.87% from Rs. 83.01 crore in March 2019.

Take Solutions shares closed at 59.85 on June 12, 2020 (NSE)