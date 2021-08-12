Take Solutions Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 209.15 crore, up 26.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.15 crore in June 2021 up 26.08% from Rs. 165.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021 up 98.67% from Rs. 242.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.17 crore in June 2021 up 177.85% from Rs. 42.61 crore in June 2020.

Take Solutions shares closed at 57.95 on August 11, 2021 (NSE)