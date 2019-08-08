Take Solutions Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 582.74 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.74 crore in June 2019 up 24.64% from Rs. 467.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.11 crore in June 2019 down 15.56% from Rs. 53.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.37 crore in June 2019 up 8.5% from Rs. 101.72 crore in June 2018.

Take Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.66 in June 2018.

Take Solutions shares closed at 162.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 23.24% returns over the last 6 months and -21.33% over the last 12 months.