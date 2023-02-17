 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Take Solutions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, down 74.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in December 2022 down 74.15% from Rs. 207.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2022 up 76.44% from Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 83.86% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.

Take Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.60 44.88 207.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.60 44.88 207.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.30 22.18 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.02 14.22 99.40
Depreciation 4.81 4.96 22.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.08 35.24 125.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.61 -31.73 -40.32
Other Income 1.36 4.02 8.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.24 -27.70 -31.64
Interest 1.29 1.33 9.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.53 -29.03 -40.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.53 -29.03 -40.74
Tax 2.32 -0.03 1.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.85 -29.01 -41.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 20.82 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.85 -8.19 -41.84
Minority Interest -- -- 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.85 -8.19 -41.82
Equity Share Capital 14.62 14.62 14.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 -0.55 -2.86
Diluted EPS -0.70 -0.55 -2.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 -0.55 -2.86
Diluted EPS -0.70 -0.55 -2.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited