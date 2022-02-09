Take Solutions Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 207.40 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.40 crore in December 2021 down 4.16% from Rs. 216.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021 down 64.27% from Rs. 25.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021 down 159.3% from Rs. 14.94 crore in December 2020.

Take Solutions shares closed at 39.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)