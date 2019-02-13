Take Solutions Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 521.64 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 521.64 crore in December 2018 up 27.85% from Rs. 408.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.76 crore in December 2018 down 14.77% from Rs. 41.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.92 crore in December 2018 up 12% from Rs. 81.18 crore in December 2017.

Take Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.13 in December 2017.

Take Solutions shares closed at 162.25 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.64% returns over the last 6 months and -4.89% over the last 12 months.