English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Taj GVK Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore, up 59.16% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.16% from Rs. 55.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.09 crore in September 2022 up 767.3% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.95 crore in September 2022 up 308.39% from Rs. 13.70 crore in September 2021.

    Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

    Close

    Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 201.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.52% returns over the last 6 months and 34.14% over the last 12 months.

    Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.0585.5055.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.0585.5055.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.098.586.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8114.2811.52
    Depreciation3.663.703.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.2233.1024.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2725.849.65
    Other Income25.020.970.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2926.819.73
    Interest3.914.084.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.3822.735.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.3822.735.20
    Tax16.296.761.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.0915.973.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.0915.973.70
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.122.550.59
    Diluted EPS5.122.550.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.122.550.59
    Diluted EPS5.122.550.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Taj GVK Hotels #Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:16 pm