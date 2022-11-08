Taj GVK Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore, up 59.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore in September 2022 up 59.16% from Rs. 55.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.09 crore in September 2022 up 767.3% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.95 crore in September 2022 up 308.39% from Rs. 13.70 crore in September 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 5.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

Taj GVK Hotels shares closed at 201.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.52% returns over the last 6 months and 34.14% over the last 12 months.